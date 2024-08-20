Check out the colour options on the BSA Gold Star 650

Published Aug 20, 2024

BSA Motorcycles recently returned to India with the all-new Gold Star 650 modern-classic motorcycle

The new BSA Gold Star 650 is heavily inspired by the original Gold Star and even gets colours identical reviving the vintage lines on the motorcycle

Here’s a look at the colour options available on the new BSA Gold Star 650

Highland Green - 3 lakh (ex-showroom)

Insignia Red - 3 lakh (ex-showroom)

Midnight Black - 3.12 lakh (ex-showroom)

Dawn Silver - Rs. 3.12 lakh (ex-showroom)

Shadow Black - 3.16 lakh (ex-showroom)

Legacy Edition - Sheen Silver - 3.35 lakh (ex-showroom)
