Check out the colour options on the BSA Gold Star 650

BSA Motorcycles recently returned to India with the all-new Gold Star 650 modern-classic motorcycle
The new BSA Gold Star 650 is heavily inspired by the original Gold Star and even gets colours identical reviving the vintage lines on the motorcycle
Here’s a look at the colour options available on the new BSA Gold Star 650
Highland Green - ₹3 lakh (ex-showroom)
Insignia Red - ₹3 lakh (ex-showroom)
Midnight Black - ₹3.12 lakh (ex-showroom)
Dawn Silver - Rs. 3.12 lakh (ex-showroom)
Shadow Black - ₹3.16 lakh (ex-showroom)
Legacy Edition - Sheen Silver - ₹3.35 lakh (ex-showroom)