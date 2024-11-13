Check out Royal Enfield's first electric bike

Royal Enfield has finally unveiled its first electric motorcycle.
It is called Flying Flea C6
The brand will sell the electric motorcycles under Flying Flea name
The motorcycle will be positioned as a premium product.
The frame is forged and there is a magnesium battery case.
The VCU enables more than 200,000 ride mode combinations and features geofencing, theft protection, and over-the-air (OTA) updates.
The e-bike gets a touchscreen TFT display with a round display for a retro look.
The bike will be equipped with cornering ABS, cruise control, and traction control, among other electronic aids. It will also be able to charge using a domestic three-pin plug.
Royal Enfield has not revealed the new Flying Flea C6's battery and motor specifications.