MG Cyberster is a sportscar from the brand
The all-electric model is all-set to launch next month in India.
The Cybertser will become the most expensive electric car in MG's India lineup
It will come with a 77 kWh battery pack which is one of the slimmest on offer and helps to keep the low and sporty design of the Cyberster.
The battery is expected to offer a range of up to 570 kms on a single charge.
The Cyberster will come with a dual electric motor setup placed on front and rear wheels
It puts out 503 bhp and 710 Nm.
The top speed of the MG Cybertser is expected to be a little over 200 kmph.
MG Cyberster can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds.