Check out MG's sportscar with top speed of 200 kmph

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 25, 2024

MG Cyberster is a sportscar from the brand

The all-electric model is all-set to launch next month in India.

The Cybertser will become the most expensive electric car in MG's India lineup 

It will come with a 77 kWh battery pack which is one of the slimmest on offer and helps to keep the low and sporty design of the Cyberster. 

The battery is expected to offer a range of up to 570 kms on a single charge.

The Cyberster will come with a dual electric motor setup placed on front and rear wheels

It puts out 503 bhp and 710 Nm.

 The top speed of the MG Cybertser is expected to be a little over 200 kmph.

MG Cyberster can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. 
