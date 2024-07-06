Check out Mercedes-Benz's most affordable EV in India

Mercedes-Benz EQA is the most affordable electric vehicle in the manufacturer's lineup
It is also the smallest electric vehicle in Mercedes-Benz's lineup.
It will be sold in just one configuration - 250+
Mercedes-Benz EQA will have a WLTP-claimed range of 560 km
The electric motor sits on the front axle and is capable of producing 187 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 385 Nm.
It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 8.6 seconds and has a top speed of 160 kmph.
The battery pack on duty is a 70.5 kWh unit that takes 7 hours and 15 minutes to fully charge whereas DC charging from 10 per cent to 80 per cent takes just 35 minutes.
In terms of features, the EQA comes with twin 10-inch screens, ambient lighting, puddle lamps, illuminated door sills, a Burmester sound system, a heads-up display and a 360-degree camera.
There is also active parking assist, connected car technology, adaptive high beam assist, gesture controls and much more.