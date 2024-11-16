Bharat NCAP recently tested XUV400 EV
The XUV400 scored 5 stars in the Global NCAP crash test.
The Mahindra XUV400 scored 30.38 out of 32 points in the adult occupant protection.
The Mahindra XUV400 also scored 43 out of 49 points in terms of child occupant protection.
In terms of frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Mahindra XUV400 scored 14.38 out of 16 points.
in terms of side movable deformable barrier test, it scored a perfect 16 out of 16 points.
The front frontal offset deformable barrier test revealed that apart from the driver’s chest and left leg, which got ‘adequate’ protection, every other body part of the driver as well as the co-passenger got ‘good’ protection.
Meanwhile, the side movable deformable barrier test revealed that every body part of the passenger received ‘good’ protection.
In terms of child occupant protection, the Mahindra XUV400 scored a perfect 24 out of 24 in the Dynamic score and 12 out of 12 in the CRS installation score. It further got 7 out of 13 in the Vehicle assessment score.
For an 18 month old child in a child seat, the XUV400 scored 8 out 8 in front impact and 4 out of 4 in side impact. Meanwhile for a three year old child with the same setup, the EV scored 8 on 8 for front impact and 4 on 4 for side impact.