Check out Mahindra Thar Roxx's crash test

Bharat NCAP recently crash tested the Thar Roxx to find its safety rating
It scored a 5-star safety rating in the crash test.
The SUV scored 31.09 out of 32 for adult occupant protection
For child protection, it scored 45 out of 49.
For adults, in the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, the SUV scored 15.09 out of 16 and for the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test, it scored 16 out of 16.
Apart from the driver's chest and lower legs which showed adequate protection, all of the parts of the body showed good protection.
For child occupant protection, the dynamic score and CRS installation score were a perfect 24 and 12 respectively. The Vehicle Assessment Score was 9.
Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with six airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, Electronic Stability Control and Seatbelt Reminder as standard across all variants.