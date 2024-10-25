This new KTM ADV will have you drooling, Check out the 2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 25, 2024

The KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO is one of the flagship models of the Austrian bike  maker

It features an LED headlamp, updated styling, new hardware and modern features

The bodywork is updated to look more in line with the rest of KTM's adventure lineup

It gets an active suspension system and the foot-pegs have been readjusted for knee comfort

The engine is also new and gets a 1350 cc capacity, it churns out 171 bhp and 145 Nm of torque

The display on offer is a touchscreen with anti-glare coating and a inductive technology allowing usage with gloves on

The bike also gets connectivity options and different riding modes

The suspensions on offer is an active setup that adjusts according to the terrain through sensors

It also gets an Adaptive Cruise Control system with Braking Assistance, Collision warning and a Stop & Go functionality with the help of the new AMT shifter
