The KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO is one of the flagship models of the Austrian bike maker
It features an LED headlamp, updated styling, new hardware and modern features
The bodywork is updated to look more in line with the rest of KTM's adventure lineup
It gets an active suspension system and the foot-pegs have been readjusted for knee comfort
The engine is also new and gets a 1350 cc capacity, it churns out 171 bhp and 145 Nm of torque
The display on offer is a touchscreen with anti-glare coating and a inductive technology allowing usage with gloves on
The bike also gets connectivity options and different riding modes
The suspensions on offer is an active setup that adjusts according to the terrain through sensors
It also gets an Adaptive Cruise Control system with Braking Assistance, Collision warning and a Stop & Go functionality with the help of the new AMT shifter