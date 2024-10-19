Check out KTM 250 Duke's new colour scheme

KTM has introduced a new colour scheme for the 250 Duke
It is called Ebony Black
The new colour comes with blacked-out alloyws.
The frame and body panels are also finished in black.
The lettering is in orange.
There are no other changes.
2024 KTM 250 Duke is priced at ₹2,45,115 ex-showroom.
It continues to come with a 250 cc engine that puts out 30 bhp peak power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm.
The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox that comes with a bi-directional quick-shifter and an assist and slipper clutch.