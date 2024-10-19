Check out KTM 250 Duke's new colour scheme

Published Oct 19, 2024

KTM has introduced a new colour scheme for the 250 Duke

It is called Ebony Black

The new colour comes with blacked-out alloyws.

The frame and body panels are also finished in black.

The lettering is in orange.

There are no other changes.

2024 KTM 250 Duke is priced at 2,45,115 ex-showroom.

It continues to come with a 250 cc engine that puts out 30 bhp peak power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. 

The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox that comes with a bi-directional quick-shifter and an assist and slipper clutch.
