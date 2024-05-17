Check out Kia's new leasing plan that starts from 22,000

Kia has announced ‘Kia Lease’
Kia has collaborated with Orix.
The brand is offering lease for 24 to 60 months with different mileage options
The 1st phase of Kia Leasing has been launched in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune.
At the end of of the lease period the customers will have the flexibility to return and upgrade to new car in accordance with their requirements and preferences.
Customers can get the Sonet for a leasing rate of ₹21,900 per month.
Seltos can be brought home by paying ₹28,900 per month
For Carens, the customers would need to pay ₹28,800 per month
Kia is not offering a lease on the EV6 electric vehicle.