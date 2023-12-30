Check out Hyundai Venue's ADAS features

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 30, 2023

Hyundai Venue comes with Advanced Driver Aids system or ADAS. 

ADAS is available on SX(O) trim

As part of ADAS, the compact SUV comes with Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

There is Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Departure Warning 

Hyundai also offers Driver Attention Warning and Lane Following Assist 

Lastly there is High Beam Assist and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert

All these features are part of Hyundai SmartSense

In this segment, only Astor offers ADAS.

The upcoming Kia Sonet will also come with ADAS
