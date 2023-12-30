Check out Hyundai Venue's ADAS features

Hyundai Venue comes with Advanced Driver Aids system or ADAS.
ADAS is available on SX(O) trim
As part of ADAS, the compact SUV comes with Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
There is Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Departure Warning
Hyundai also offers Driver Attention Warning and Lane Following Assist
Lastly there is High Beam Assist and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert
All these features are part of Hyundai SmartSense
In this segment, only Astor offers ADAS.
The upcoming Kia Sonet will also come with ADAS