Check out Hyundai Creta's fuel efficiency

Published Jan 19, 2024

Hyundai recently launched the Creta in the Indian market.

It is being offered with three engine options. 

There is a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbo-petrol engine and a diesel engine.

Here are the fuel efficiency figures of all three engines. 

The newly-introduced turbo petrol engine offers 18.4 kmpl mileage in Creta facelift

Creta's diesel manual variant offers 21.8 kmpl mileage

As of now, the fuel efficiency of the naturally aspirated engine is not revealed.

Hyundai Creta is priced between 11 lakh and 20.15 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom

The Creta competes against the Seltos, Taigun, Kushaq and other mid-size SUVs. 
