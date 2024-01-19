Check out Hyundai Creta's fuel efficiency

Hyundai recently launched the Creta in the Indian market.
It is being offered with three engine options.
There is a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbo-petrol engine and a diesel engine.
Here are the fuel efficiency figures of all three engines.
The newly-introduced turbo petrol engine offers 18.4 kmpl mileage in Creta facelift
Creta's diesel manual variant offers 21.8 kmpl mileage
As of now, the fuel efficiency of the naturally aspirated engine is not revealed.
Hyundai Creta is priced between ₹11 lakh and ₹20.15 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom
The Creta competes against the Seltos, Taigun, Kushaq and other mid-size SUVs.