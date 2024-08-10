Check out discounts on Tata Nexon

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 10, 2024

Tata Nexon gets discounts of up to 1 lakh 

It is important to note that these discounts are valid only for August 2024.

The discounts may be differe for different states.

The discounts start at 16,000 for the Smart, 20,000 is being offered for Smart+.  The Pure variants and the Pure S variants get a discount of 30,000.

The Smart+ S  and Pure S get a discount of 40,000 whereas the Creative, Fearless, Fearless S and Fearless+, all get a discount of 60,000.

Creative and Creative+ S are the variants with the highest discounts at 80,000 and 1,00,000 respectively.

If you want more information about the discounts then you should visit your nearest authorised dealership.
