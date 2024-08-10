Check out discounts on Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon gets discounts of up to ₹1 lakh
It is important to note that these discounts are valid only for August 2024.
The discounts may be differe for different states.
The discounts start at ₹16,000 for the Smart, ₹20,000 is being offered for Smart+. The Pure variants and the Pure S variants get a discount of ₹30,000.
The Smart+ S and Pure S get a discount of ₹40,000 whereas the Creative, Fearless, Fearless S and Fearless+, all get a discount of ₹60,000.
Creative and Creative+ S are the variants with the highest discounts at ₹80,000 and ₹1,00,000 respectively.
If you want more information about the discounts then you should visit your nearest authorised dealership.