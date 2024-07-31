Check out discounts on Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon Fearless variant receives major discounts, for a limited period.
The Fearless variant of the compact SUV is now available with major benefits ranging up to ₹60,000.
The discount is available regardless of powertrain and transmission options.
There are a total of 20 different Fearless options available from the OEM, depending on various fuel options.
The latest benefits available on the compact SUV come as a celebratory offer.
The SUV's Fearless and Fearless+ S trims now cost ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.
Both these variants come with a discount of ₹60,000.
The Fearless S and Fearless+ options are available at ₹12.50 lakh (ex-showroom), after receiving a price cut of ₹40,000.
While these were the prices of the petrol-powered models, the Fearless diesel AMT range also received a standard discount of ₹60,000