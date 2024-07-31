Check out discounts on Tata Nexon

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 31, 2024

Tata Nexon Fearless variant receives major discounts, for a limited period.

The Fearless variant of the compact SUV is now available with major benefits ranging up to 60,000. 

The discount is available regardless of powertrain and transmission options. 

There are a total of 20 different Fearless options available from the OEM, depending on various fuel options.

 The latest benefits available on the compact SUV come as a celebratory offer.

The SUV's Fearless and Fearless+ S trims now cost 12 lakh (ex-showroom) and 13 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. 

Both these variants come with a discount of 60,000.

The Fearless S and Fearless+ options are available at 12.50 lakh (ex-showroom), after receiving a price cut of 40,000.

While these were the prices of the petrol-powered models, the Fearless diesel AMT range also received a standard discount of 60,000
