Check out all the specs of Royal Enfield Himalayan 452

Royal Enfield has unveiled the specifications of the Himalayan 452
The motorcycle uses a 21-inch wheel in the front and a 17-inch unit at the rear. They are spoked wheels. The brand will also launch tubeless spoked wheels.
Powering the Himalayan 452 is a new liquid-cooled engine that is called Sherpa 450.
It is a liquid-cooled unit that uses a DOHC setup. It puts out 39 bhp and 40 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.
There are USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. There is 200 mm of travel at both ends.
There is a new digital instrument cluster that comes with navigation and shows multiple information
Braking duties are done by a 320 disc in the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear.
There is dual-channel ABS on offer that can be switched off on the rear wheel.