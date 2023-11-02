Check out all the specs of Royal Enfield Himalayan 452

Published Nov 02, 2023

Royal Enfield has unveiled the specifications of the Himalayan 452

The motorcycle uses a 21-inch wheel in the front and a 17-inch unit at the rear. They are spoked wheels. The brand will also launch tubeless spoked wheels. 

Powering the Himalayan 452 is a new liquid-cooled engine that is called Sherpa 450.

It is a liquid-cooled unit that uses a DOHC setup. It puts out 39 bhp and 40 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

There are USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. There is 200 mm of travel at both ends.

There is a new digital instrument cluster that comes with navigation and shows multiple information

Braking duties are done by a 320 disc in the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear. 

There is dual-channel ABS on offer that can be switched off on the rear wheel.

The motorcycle uses all LED lighting. To know more about the new Himalayan 452 

