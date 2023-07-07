Check out all the colour options of Maruti Invicto

Maruti Suzuki has just luanched its most expensive vehicle in the Indian market.
Maruti Suzuki has just luanched its most expensive vehicle in the Indian market.
It is called Invicto and is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross
Here are all the colour options that Invicto gets
There is Nexa Blue also known as Celestial Blue
Then there is Stellar Bronze
Invicto will also get Majestic Silver colour scheme
Maruti will also sell Invicto in Mystic White
Invicto will be sold only with a hybrid powertrain
There are three variants on offer.