Check out all the colour options of Maruti Invicto

Maruti Suzuki has just luanched its most expensive vehicle in the Indian market.

It is called Invicto and is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross

Here are all the colour options that Invicto gets

There is Nexa Blue also known as Celestial Blue

Then there is Stellar Bronze

Invicto will also get Majestic Silver colour scheme

Maruti will also sell Invicto in Mystic White

Invicto will be sold only with a hybrid powertrain

There are three variants on offer.
