Hyundai is offering Exter in 6 single-tone colour schemes and 3 dual-tone colours.
First there is Khaki Green in single-tone
The person can also get Khaki Green in dual-tone scheme which comes with a black roof
This is Cosmic Blue with black roof. The colour is quite unique.
There is also a single-tone version of Cosmic BLue available.
There is this Starry Night colour scheme that Hyundai is offering. As the name suggests, it is inspired by a dark starry night.
Hyundai is also offering the Exter in Atlas White with a black roof. This colour accentuates the side cladding of Exter.
The Atlas White is also available in a single-tone colour scheme which does look quite attractive.
Exter is also available in Titan Grey colour scheme for people who are looking for a subdued colour that would not attract a lot of attention.
The most striking colour scheme might be the Fiery Red. It is only offered in a s