Check out 2024 Suzuki Swift's new engine

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 14, 2023

Suzuki recently showcased the 2024 Swift at the Japan Mobility Show

The hatchback comes with revised exterior and interior. However, the biggest change that the manufacturer has made is to the engine.

Suzuki has decided to ditch the 4-cylinder K series petrol engine in favour of a new 3-cylinder unit.

Suzuki says that this change has been done in favour of more low-end torque and more fuel efficiency.

The new CVT automatic is designed specifically to be lightweight and contribute to increasing fuel economy. 

Suzuki will also offer a hybrid and an all-wheel drive powertrain in the global market

As of now, the manufacturer has not revealed the power and torque outputs of the new engine.

The current K-Series, four-cylinder unit that produces 89 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 113 Nm. 

It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.
