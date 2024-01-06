Check out 2024 Hyundai Creta's interior

Published Jan 06, 2024

Hyundai has teased the interior of the 2024 Creta ahead of its launch.

The 2024 Creta will be launched on 16th January.

It will boast a minimalistic design for the interior. 

The dashboard design will be new and it will have twin 10.25-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system.

There is a new climate control system that uses a touch panel

Hyundai continues to offer the four-spoke steering wheel that we have seen earlier

The SUV will come with features like ambient lighting, back-lit switches, a digital instrument cluster, centre armrest and a dual-tone theme for the cabin.

The instrument cluster is expected to run on a new user interface and it will support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Hyundai will offer the Creta in seven variants and three engine options.
