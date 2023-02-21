ChatGPT gives you the perfect car for Indian roads

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 21, 2023

Ask anything and ChatGTP has the answers!

The chatbot presents its suggestions of what it considers a perfect car for Indian roads

It gives features of a perfect model rather than a brand's name

This model must have a high ground clearance

It must sport a good suspension to absorb shocks from bumpy roads and potholes

High fuel efficiency is a must!

Indian roads are often narrow and congested, hence a compact size is one of the characteristics of this perfect vehicle

A solid air conditioning system of a car brings much needed relief in this hot and humid climate of India

Indians are concerned about price and hence affordability matters

A good safety system is also an utmost priority for Indian buyers now-a-days
