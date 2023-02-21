ChatGPT gives you the perfect car for Indian roads

Ask anything and ChatGTP has the answers!
The chatbot presents its suggestions of what it considers a perfect car for Indian roads
It gives features of a perfect model rather than a brand's name
This model must have a high ground clearance
It must sport a good suspension to absorb shocks from bumpy roads and potholes
High fuel efficiency is a must!
Indian roads are often narrow and congested, hence a compact size is one of the characteristics of this perfect vehicle
A solid air conditioning system of a car brings much needed relief in this hot and humid climate of India
Indians are concerned about price and hence affordability matters
A good safety system is also an utmost priority for Indian buyers now-a-days