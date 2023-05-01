Charge of the EV brigade: Study predicts big hike in sales

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 01, 2023

An  International Energy Agency study says as many as 14 million EVs are likely to be sold in 2023

The same study says around 10 million EVs were sold the world over in 2022

Increasing number of options are a big factor pushing EV sales up

Falling purchase costs, along with incentives and subsidies in many countries, also helping

The study notes entry-level EVs are soon likely to have similar price points as comparable internal combustion engine models

The increase in sales is also likely to come from fleet and not just personal owners

The IEA study further says this is likely to have a deep impact on the oil industry with around five million barrels of oil being saved by 2030

On expected lines, China is set to remain the largest market for EVs
