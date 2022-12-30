CES 2023 is coming in January. Know what's in store

Published Dec 30, 2022

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is eagerly awaited by millions around the world

This is the show where automakers join in to showcase concepts as well as new vehicles ready for production

The show also provides a platform to the auto companies to showcase their new digital and software products

Volkswagen has announced that it will unveil its much-awaited ID.7 EV along with showcasing ID.Buzz and ID.4 EV

Audi has plans to show a virtual reality-powered entertainment system in January 

BMW is gearing up to unveil a new suave sedan with an electric powertrain  

It is being expected that this new electric sedan might be based on BMW's famous Neue Klasse architecture 

The CES 2023 will also see a flying car unveiling by Aska eVTOL 

The company claims that this flying car can also be driven like a car on the road 
