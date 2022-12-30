Centre to push Indian auto industry to double its growth

Published Dec 30, 2022

The central government has set up an ambitious task to help the auto sector...

...increase its growth at a double rate in the next two years 

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the government wants to drive the growth to 15 lakh crore by the end of 2024  

The goal is to make the Indian auto industry one of the top ones around the globe  

Currently, the country's auto industry contributes around 6% to the total GDP

The industry also gives the government a Motor Vehicle Tax of around 50,000 crore 

The Indian auto industry is also putting in effort to establish itself in the EV segment

The industry introduced some notable EV models this year, in affordable as well as luxury segment 

Gadkari believes with consistent efforts the country's auto sector can become the world's number one
