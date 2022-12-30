Centre to push Indian auto industry to double its growth

The central government has set up an ambitious task to help the auto sector...
...increase its growth at a double rate in the next two years
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the government wants to drive the growth to ₹15 lakh crore by the end of 2024
The goal is to make the Indian auto industry one of the top ones around the globe
Currently, the country's auto industry contributes around 6% to the total GDP
The industry also gives the government a Motor Vehicle Tax of around ₹50,000 crore
The Indian auto industry is also putting in effort to establish itself in the EV segment
The industry introduced some notable EV models this year, in affordable as well as luxury segment
Gadkari believes with consistent efforts the country's auto sector can become the world's number one