Car sales jump to record highs for October in India

Published Nov 10, 2023

Sales of cars in October of 2023 has been the highest ever for this month in any previous years

Data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers show 3,89,714 cars were sold in domestic market in October

This is a 15.9 per cent rise from the 3,36,330 units sold in October of 2022

Sales of two-wheelers also rose by a solid 20.1 per cent

The three-wheeler market had the loudest cheer with sales jumping by 42.1 per cent

SIAM attributes the enthusiastic performance to favourable government policies as well as the ongoing festive period

Overall, October saw  23,14,197 vehicles being sold in October. This includes cars, two and three wheelers as well as commercial vehicles

This combined figure was 19,23,721 in October of 2022
