Car sales jump to record highs for October in India

Sales of cars in October of 2023 has been the highest ever for this month in any previous years
Data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers show 3,89,714 cars were sold in domestic market in October
This is a 15.9 per cent rise from the 3,36,330 units sold in October of 2022
Sales of two-wheelers also rose by a solid 20.1 per cent
The three-wheeler market had the loudest cheer with sales jumping by 42.1 per cent
SIAM attributes the enthusiastic performance to favourable government policies as well as the ongoing festive period
Overall, October saw 23,14,197 vehicles being sold in October. This includes cars, two and three wheelers as well as commercial vehicles
This combined figure was 19,23,721 in October of 2022