Car debuts to watch out for at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show next week

The 2023 Shanghai Auto Show kicks off on April 18 and several global models will make their respective debuts at China’s oldest motoring exhibition
The 2024 Porsche Cayenne facelift will debut at Auto Shanghai revealing revised styling and a complete overhaul to the cabin. It will come to India at a later date
MINI will take the wraps off the Aceman EV that previews a new model line positioned between the MINI Cooper and Countryman. It will arrive in 2025
Lexus will unveil the second generation LM MPV that promises even more luxury, lower emissions and enhanced comfort. It will also come to India later this year
The Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan will debut at the Shanghai Auto Show and is the electric equivalent of the Passat in the company’s lineup. An estate version will arrive later
Mercedes-Benz will reveal the Maybach EQS at Auto Shanghai which will make it to global markets later in the year including India
Chinese auto giant BYD will reveal its new F model line to compete with the Land Rover Defender & Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. It will be powered by a petrol-electric motor
Volvo’s electric sub-brand Polestar will reveal the Polestar 4 electric crossover and is set to enter production in China later this year
Audi will announce more details about its entry into Formula 1 at Auto Shanghai 2023