Car AC malfunction is the worst thing you'd want to face in summer

Published Jun 17, 2023

A car AC may malfunction for various reasons

Here are some reasons what may result in a car AC malfunction

AC refrigerant leak could result in car AC malfunction

Blocked or broken condenser is another potential reason behind car AC malfunction

A defective compressor could led to car AC malfunction

Clogged cabin air filter is a very common issue behind this problem

A faulty AC blower too could be the reason for this same problem

Electrical issues too could impact the car AC's cooling performance

Engine overheating can result in lack of cooling from the car AC system
