A car AC may malfunction for various reasons
Here are some reasons what may result in a car AC malfunction
AC refrigerant leak could result in car AC malfunction
Blocked or broken condenser is another potential reason behind car AC malfunction
A defective compressor could led to car AC malfunction
Clogged cabin air filter is a very common issue behind this problem
A faulty AC blower too could be the reason for this same problem
Electrical issues too could impact the car AC's cooling performance
Engine overheating can result in lack of cooling from the car AC system