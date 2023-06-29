Can you guess how many vehicles India manufactured in FY23?

The Indian auto market recently became the third largest in the world
It grabbed this spot by overtaking Japan
Around 2.7 crore vehicles were manufactured in the country in FY23, a Primus Partners' report revealed
India's vehicle production jumped across segments and types in FY23
The worth of the total manufacturing stood at $108 billion
Two-wheelers were the dominant segment with around 2 crore units manufactured
Commercial vehicles accounted for 10 lakh in production
Mid-size and full-size SUV sub-segments accounted for over half of the value
The compact sub-segment created 25 per cent of value