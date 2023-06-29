Can you guess how many vehicles India manufactured in FY23?

Published Jun 29, 2023

The Indian auto market recently became the third largest in the world

It grabbed this spot by overtaking Japan

Around 2.7 crore vehicles were manufactured in the country in FY23, a Primus Partners' report revealed

India's vehicle production jumped across segments and types in FY23 

The worth of the total manufacturing stood at $108 billion

Two-wheelers were the dominant segment with around 2 crore units manufactured

Commercial vehicles accounted for 10 lakh in production

Mid-size and full-size SUV sub-segments accounted for over half of the value

The compact sub-segment created 25 per cent of value
The luxury segment created 13 per cent of the value
