Can Hero Xoom mount a challenge to Honda Activa?

Hero MotoCorp has launched Xoom 110 scooter at a price of ₹68,599 (ex-showroom)
The scooter will come in three variants; LX, VX and ZX
The top variant will come at a price of ₹76,699 (ex-showroom)
Hero Xoom will compete with the likes of TVS Jupiter and Honda Activa Smart
The scooter is powered by 110.9 cc single cylinder, air-cooled Fi engine
It has a power output of 8.04 bhp and 8.7 Nm of torque
The front face of the scooter sports an all-LED headlamp
The rear will come with a X-shaped LED daytime running light
The scooter will also offer a fully digital instrument cluster along with Bluetooth connectivity