Can Hero Xoom mount a challenge to Honda Activa?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 31, 2023

Hero MotoCorp has launched Xoom 110  scooter at a price of 68,599 (ex-showroom)

The scooter will come in three variants; LX, VX and ZX 

The top variant will come at a price of 76,699 (ex-showroom)

Hero Xoom will compete with the likes of TVS Jupiter and Honda Activa Smart 

The scooter is powered by 110.9 cc single cylinder, air-cooled Fi engine

It has a power output of 8.04 bhp and 8.7 Nm of torque

The front face of the scooter sports an all-LED headlamp

The rear will come with a X-shaped LED daytime running light

The scooter will also offer a fully digital instrument cluster along with Bluetooth connectivity 
