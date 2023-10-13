Online car buying is a new trend that is witnessing rapid growth in India

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 13, 2023

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, car retail industry has witnessed rapid growth of technology penetration and online sales

Both new and used car sales have witnessed increased penetration of digitalisation

Here are some key tips for consumers who plan to buy a car online

Set a budget first that fits your affordability and financial strength

Research extensively irrespective of your decision to buy a new or used car

Always verify the seller's credibility by doing background checking

Check detailed information about the car

Inspect the car, preferably hire a professional mechanic to get the inspection done

Follow these tips to make your online car buying experience effective
