Since the Covid-19 pandemic, car retail industry has witnessed rapid growth of technology penetration and online sales
Both new and used car sales have witnessed increased penetration of digitalisation
Here are some key tips for consumers who plan to buy a car online
Set a budget first that fits your affordability and financial strength
Research extensively irrespective of your decision to buy a new or used car
Always verify the seller's credibility by doing background checking
Check detailed information about the car
Inspect the car, preferably hire a professional mechanic to get the inspection done
Follow these tips to make your online car buying experience effective