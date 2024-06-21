Bugatti’s most powerful hypercar is here. Successor to the Chiron

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 21, 2024

Bugatti has taken the wraps off the Tourbillon, its newest hypercar, succeeding the supremely capable Chiron 

The new Bugatti Tourbillon is all-new from the ground up despite its striking resemblance to the Chiron and gets a new V16 hybrid powertrain 

The Tourbillon gets the next-gen T800 carbon composite monocoque chassis

The hybrid hypercar draws power from the massive 8.3-litre naturally aspirated V16 engine paired with three electric motors

The combined output stands at a whopping 1,775 bhp and 900 Nm. 2 electric motors power the front axle anda third is position to propel the rear wheels 

Electric power comes from a 25 kWh centrally-mounted battery pack, which is about the same size as the one on the Tata Tiago EV

0-100 kmph comes up in just 2 seconds, 0-200 kmph takes 5 seconds, while 0-300 kmph is achievable in 10 seconds 

The Bugatti Tourbillon has a top speed is rated at 445 kmph 

While the Tourbillon has been revealed, Bugatti won’t begin deliveries until 2026. Production is limited to 250 units
Want to know how much the Bugatti Tourbillon costs?
Click Here