Bugatti Mistral Roadster lights up streets of Tokyo

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 29, 2023

Bugatti Mistral Roadster enters Asia and makes Tokyo its latest stop 

In front of Mount Fuji, the car looks regal

The Bugatti shows off its X-themed taillight motif

The W16 Mistral is exploring the city's globally acclaimed locations 

The roadster, as Bugatti says, is one of its finest creations

Its W16 quad-turbo engine churns massive power up to 1,578 hp

The interior sports a gearstick which incorporates a dancing elephant inside it 

Only 99 units of this model have been manufactured

Every unit of this car is already sold!
Know about Bugatti's solitaire
Click Here