Bugatti Mistral Roadster lights up streets of Tokyo

Bugatti Mistral Roadster enters Asia and makes Tokyo its latest stop
In front of Mount Fuji, the car looks regal
The Bugatti shows off its X-themed taillight motif
The W16 Mistral is exploring the city's globally acclaimed locations
The roadster, as Bugatti says, is one of its finest creations
Its W16 quad-turbo engine churns massive power up to 1,578 hp
The interior sports a gearstick which incorporates a dancing elephant inside it
Only 99 units of this model have been manufactured
Every unit of this car is already sold!