Bugatti Bolide enters final testing phase before production

Bugatti has revealed the production version of Bolide, the track-only hypercar, before the model enters production

The French marque claims that this hypercar features  innovative engineering and is highly aerodynamically efficient

Multiple components of the hypercar are light in weight as they are 3D printed

This track-only hypercar is centered around a quad-turbo W16 engine

It is expected churn power output up to 1,578 hp 

The engine always operates on all four of its turbochargers

Bugatti is going to produce only 40 units of the Bolide hypercar

Each of these units costs four million euros
