Bugatti Bolide enters final testing phase before production

Bugatti has revealed the production version of Bolide, the track-only hypercar, before the model enters production
The French marque claims that this hypercar features innovative engineering and is highly aerodynamically efficient
Multiple components of the hypercar are light in weight as they are 3D printed
This track-only hypercar is centered around a quad-turbo W16 engine
It is expected churn power output up to 1,578 hp
The engine always operates on all four of its turbochargers
Bugatti is going to produce only 40 units of the Bolide hypercar
Each of these units costs four million euros