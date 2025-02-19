Breaking! KTM 390 Duke gets a price cut. Now costs Rs...

KTM has announced a price cut to the 390 Duke
The motorcycle will now be priced at ₹2.95 lakh ex-showroom
That is a price drop of ₹18,000
KTM 390 Duke was earlier priced at ₹3.13 lakh ex-showroom
The KTM 390 Duke is the most powerful bike under ₹3 lakh
The 399 cc engine puts out 44.25 bhp and 39 Nm.
The gearbox is still a 6-speed unit and it continues to come with a bi-directional quickshifter that works quite smoothly.
It comes with a 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, which supports music control, incoming calls and turn-by-turn navigation.
The motorcycle also gets launch control, riding modes, a new Track Mode, SuperMoto ABS, self-cancelling indicators, a cruise control, and a speed limiter function.