Breaking! KTM 390 Duke gets a price cut. Now costs Rs...

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 19, 2025

KTM has announced a price cut to the 390 Duke

The motorcycle will now be priced at 2.95 lakh ex-showroom

That is a price drop of 18,000

KTM 390 Duke was earlier priced at 3.13 lakh ex-showroom

The KTM 390 Duke is the most powerful bike under 3 lakh 

The 399 cc engine puts out 44.25 bhp and 39 Nm.

The gearbox is still a 6-speed unit and it continues to come with a bi-directional quickshifter that works quite smoothly.

It comes with a 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, which supports music control, incoming calls and turn-by-turn navigation.

The motorcycle also gets launch control, riding modes, a new Track Mode, SuperMoto ABS, self-cancelling indicators, a cruise control, and a speed limiter function.
To check out more such web stories 
Click Here