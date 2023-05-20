Booked Scorpio-N, XUV700 or Thar? Here's how long you need to wait for delivery

Published May 20, 2023

Mahindra Scorpio-N, XUV700, Thar waiting period has just gone up by a few months

The XUV700 SUV is available between three and 13 months, depending on the variant

The top-end AX7 L variant in both petrol and diesel could make one wait for lover a year

The SUV clocked 1 lakh sales within 2 years, one of the quickest to achieve the landmark

 Check product page

The Scorpio-N has one of the longest waiting period among all Mahindra SUVs

The longest wait would be for the Z4 variant which could go up to 18 months

For Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV, the wait is currently around seven months

Waiting period for the new Thar 2WD SUV diesel variants now stretches up to 17 months

However, the petrol version of the Thar 2WD SUV is available in a matter of few weeks
