Booked Scorpio-N, XUV700 or Thar? Here's how long you need to wait for delivery

Mahindra Scorpio-N, XUV700, Thar waiting period has just gone up by a few months
The XUV700 SUV is available between three and 13 months, depending on the variant
The top-end AX7 L variant in both petrol and diesel could make one wait for lover a year
The SUV clocked 1 lakh sales within 2 years, one of the quickest to achieve the landmark
The Scorpio-N has one of the longest waiting period among all Mahindra SUVs
The longest wait would be for the Z4 variant which could go up to 18 months
For Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV, the wait is currently around seven months
Waiting period for the new Thar 2WD SUV diesel variants now stretches up to 17 months
However, the petrol version of the Thar 2WD SUV is available in a matter of few weeks