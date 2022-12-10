BMW's best-selling sport bike launched in a more powerful avatar

BMW has launched the S 1000 RR supersport motorcycle in India at a price of 20.25 lakh

The S 1000 RR now comes with a more powerful engine than the previous model

The 999 cc, in-line four-cylinder now puts out 206 bhp of max power

The power output has been increased by 2 bhp

The motorcycle offers similar peak torque of 113 Nm like its previous generation

The new BMW S 1000 RR comes with several cosmetic upgrades as well

The new liveries come with winglets that now produce up to 10 kgs of downforce depending on the speed

The rear section has also been redesigned to make it lighter and sportier

The S 1000 RR now gets a USB charging socket and an M battery as standard

The 6.5-inch TFT screen features more functions and a new rev counter display

The TFT screen can be controlled using a Multi-Controller located on the left handlebar
