BMW's best-selling sport bike launched in a more powerful avatar

BMW has launched the S 1000 RR supersport motorcycle in India at a price of ₹20.25 lakh
The S 1000 RR now comes with a more powerful engine than the previous model
The 999 cc, in-line four-cylinder now puts out 206 bhp of max power
The power output has been increased by 2 bhp
The motorcycle offers similar peak torque of 113 Nm like its previous generation
The new BMW S 1000 RR comes with several cosmetic upgrades as well
The new liveries come with winglets that now produce up to 10 kgs of downforce depending on the speed
The rear section has also been redesigned to make it lighter and sportier
The S 1000 RR now gets a USB charging socket and an M battery as standard
The 6.5-inch TFT screen features more functions and a new rev counter display
The TFT screen can be controlled using a Multi-Controller located on the left handlebar