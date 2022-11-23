BMW XM was unveiled in September this year after being showcased as a concept car in 2021
BMW XM is slated to launch in India on December 10 alongside new X7, new M340i and S1000 RR
BMW XM is the second standalone model from the automaker's M performance brand after legendary M1
The SUV is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds
BMW XM comes powered by a PHEV powertrain that includes a 4.4-litre twin-turbo petrol engine and a 25.7 kWh battery pack
The combined power output of the PHEV powertrain is 653 PS and 800 Nm of torque
BMW XM is capable of running 88 km on a fully electric mode at a top speed of 140 kmph
BMW XM gets an eight-speed automatic transmission, which channels power to all the four wheels
BMW XM can be charged using a 7.4kW AC fast charger