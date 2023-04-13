BMW XM Label Red is a red hot super SUV

Unveiled online, the BMW XM Label Red is set for physical debut at Auto Shanghai 2023

The XM Label Red comes as a hotter version of the XM super SUV from BMW M division

The high-performance luxury SUV gets several distinctive styling elements

Red trims on kidney grille, side profile and rear contrasting with black paint are the distinctive styling elements of the SUV

BMW XM Label Red appears muscular and heavily sculpted thanks to its design

Inside the cabin, it looks similar to the standard XM, but the red contrasting elements add more sportiness to the SUV

The seats come with special badging and red upper part along with red contrast stitching

XM Label Red gets a heavily hybridised powertrain combining a 4.4-litre V8 engine with an electric motor

It churns out 738 hp power and 1,000 Nm torque, significantly higher than standard XM
