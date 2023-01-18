The design of the X7 facelift is inspired by the i7 and 7 Series sedan

Published Jan 18, 2023

BMW X7 has been introduced in two variants - the xDrive40i M Sport and xDrive40d M Sport

Bookings for the SUV have already commenced at the BMW dealerships

 Deliveries of the car will commence by the end of the first quarter of 2023

 The X7's design has been heavily updated, and it is now inspired by the i7

The new BMW X7 gets an imposing front kidney grille painted in black

 It also gets chrome garnished air vents and 3D taillights with new inner graphics

The SUV comes available in a total of five exterior colour options

The SUV is available in two exclusive BMW Individual paintworks - Dravit Grey and Tanzanite Blue

The cabin has exquisite BMW Individual Leather Merino upholstery available in three shades
BMW curved display, ambient light bar, Sky Lounge panoramic glass sunroof, etc.
