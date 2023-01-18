BMW X7 has been introduced in two variants - the xDrive40i M Sport and xDrive40d M Sport
Bookings for the SUV have already commenced at the BMW dealerships
Deliveries of the car will commence by the end of the first quarter of 2023
The X7's design has been heavily updated, and it is now inspired by the i7
The new BMW X7 gets an imposing front kidney grille painted in black
It also gets chrome garnished air vents and 3D taillights with new inner graphics
The SUV comes available in a total of five exterior colour options
The SUV is available in two exclusive BMW Individual paintworks - Dravit Grey and Tanzanite Blue
The cabin has exquisite BMW Individual Leather Merino upholstery available in three shades