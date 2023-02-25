BMW X6 M Competition is all about performance 

BMW X6 M Competition sports new drive updates that pushes the car's performance
It comes with a 48V electric motor combined with an M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine
It generates power output of 625 hp and peak torque of 750 Nm
It also sports the new version of the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission
The brand has incorporated M xDrive all-wheel-drive system teaming it up with the Active M Differential at the rear axle
The model has 21-inch M light-alloy wheels and 22-inch M light-alloy wheels are the front and rear respectively
BMW X6 M Competition can zoom to 100 kmph from zero in 3.9 seconds
The car comes with new matrix LED headlights with adaptive control
The interior comes with a 12.3-inch information display behind the steering wheel and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches