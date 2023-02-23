 BMW X5 M Competition model comes as the higher performing version of updated X5

The model will go into production at BMW's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, US
Production is slated to commence in April this year
The high-performance SUV comes with a mild hybrid V8 powertrain, which is a significant update
The 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine continues to churn out power for the SUV
The 48-volt mild hybrid technology enhances the performance and range
The electric motor is capable of producing 12 bhp of peak power and 199 Nm of peak torque
An eight-speed automatic gearbox does transmission duty
The hybrid assistance technology provides better performance during acceleration and better fuel efficiency
The model can sprint to 96 kmph from a standstill position in 3.7 seconds