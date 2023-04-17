BMW Motorrad R 18 Magnifica is the meanest looking bike you'll ever see

This motorcycle represents the extreme reinterpretation of the German maxi cruiser model
Materials such as brass, aluminium and wood have been used in the making of this motorcycle
The design of this model takes inspiration from the vintage motorbikes of the 1920s, 30s, and 40s and in particular the BMW R 37
Wood has been used in multiple components of the model for a vintage feeling
The maker Andrea Radaelli says the rims, brake discs and callipers have been specially created
The tail and seat are one-piece suspension and give the idea of floating in the air
The rear end of the model is mahogany with a polished stainless steel centre section that gives it an opulent look
The electrical system of the motorcycle has not been modified, informs the creator
This customised motorcycle's weight stands at around 250 to 260 kgs, almost 100 kgs less than the original model whose weight was 345 kgs