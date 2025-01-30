BMW M3 CS Touring is the sportiest estate you might've seen

The BMW M3 CS Touring has launched in the international market as a limited-edition model
The sports estate is priced at £120,600 which translates to approximately ₹1.08 crore in Indian currency
This car is the first ever estate-styled car by BMW to feature the Competition Sport (or CS) badge
The car gets red accents as a mark of its sporty DNA. DRLs, head-lamps and tail-lamps all feature LED lighting
The BMW M3 CS Touring gets a staggered stance with 19-inch alloys at the front and 20 inchers at the rear
The engine is a 3-litre, inline-six engine which produces 550 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 650 Nm of peak torque at 2,750 rpm
While being sporty, the estate is also highly practical as it features a 500-litre boot which can be expanded by folding the rear seats
On the inside, the estate features BMW's Curved Display including a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch for the infotainment
The car is also fitted with multiple carbon-fibre elements which help keep the weight down