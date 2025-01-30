BMW M3 CS Touring is the sportiest estate you might've seen

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 30, 2025

The BMW M3 CS Touring has launched in the international market as a limited-edition model

The sports estate is priced at £120,600 which translates to approximately 1.08 crore in Indian currency

This car is the first ever estate-styled car by BMW to feature the Competition Sport (or CS) badge

The car gets red accents as a mark of its sporty DNA. DRLs, head-lamps and tail-lamps all feature LED lighting

 Check product page

The BMW M3 CS Touring gets a staggered stance with 19-inch alloys  at the front and 20 inchers at the rear

The engine is a 3-litre, inline-six engine which produces 550 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 650 Nm of peak torque at 2,750 rpm

While being sporty, the estate is also highly practical as it features a 500-litre boot which can be expanded by folding the rear seats

On the inside, the estate features BMW's Curved Display including a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch for the infotainment

The car is also fitted with multiple carbon-fibre elements which help keep the weight down
To read in detail about the M3 CS Touring, visit
Click Here