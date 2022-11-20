BMW M2 is all about exceptional power and performance

BMW M Gmbh introduced the second generation M2 model to celebrate its 50th anniversary
BMW M2 has a compact look with frameless kidney grille
The car with a six-cylinder inline engine along with M twin power turbo technology
The powertrain churns power output of 460 hp and 550 Nm torque
The car comes with eight-speed M Steptronic transmission
It can sprint to 100 kmph in 4.3 seconds
It has a top speed of 250 kmph
The cabin comes with M-specific readouts, controls and set ups
The interior also sports a 12.3-inch infotainment screen along with a 14.9-inch control display