BMW is official partner of 76th Cannes Film Festival

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 06, 2023

BMW has again collaborated with Cannes Film Festival this year

The Bavarian automaker is going to send over 200 fully electric vehicles along with the new BMW XM models with plug-in hybrid drive

The company is going to showcase  BMW i7 M70 xDrive, its most powerful and fastest all-electric model in its entire portfolio

This EV is equipped with an electric motor at the front as well as the rear axle 

 Check product page

The motor at the front axle generates power output of 258 hp and the one at the rear axle creates power output of 489 hp

It offers a massive torque of 1,100 Nm 

The luxury electric car can touch 100 kmph in 3.7 seconds

It has a top speed of 250 kmph 

The EV promises a range up to 560 kms
Know more about BMW
Click Here