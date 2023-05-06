BMW is official partner of 76th Cannes Film Festival

BMW has again collaborated with Cannes Film Festival this year
The Bavarian automaker is going to send over 200 fully electric vehicles along with the new BMW XM models with plug-in hybrid drive
The company is going to showcase BMW i7 M70 xDrive, its most powerful and fastest all-electric model in its entire portfolio
This EV is equipped with an electric motor at the front as well as the rear axle
The motor at the front axle generates power output of 258 hp and the one at the rear axle creates power output of 489 hp
It offers a massive torque of 1,100 Nm
The luxury electric car can touch 100 kmph in 3.7 seconds
It has a top speed of 250 kmph
The EV promises a range up to 560 kms