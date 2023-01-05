BMW i Vision Dee concept may be a glimpse into Apple's future car

i Vision Dee has been put up on display at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas
The i Vision Dee concept has a radical exterior design with a focus on minimalism
It is essentially what mid-size sedans of the future may look like
Its cabin though has many drawing possible comparisons to Apple Car that is in the works
A super-sleek cabin with zero buttons and switches is the main highlight here
BMW officials say many parts on display on the concept may be available as early as 2025
Drivers may choose from 5 levels of information for display - ranging from basics to even augmented reality
Much of the information is displayed directly on the windshield