BMW i Vision Dee concept may be a glimpse into Apple's future car

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 05, 2023

i Vision Dee has been put up on display at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

The i Vision Dee concept has a radical exterior design with a focus on minimalism

It is essentially what mid-size sedans of the future may look like

Its cabin though has many drawing possible comparisons to Apple Car that is in the works

A super-sleek cabin with zero buttons and switches is the main highlight here

BMW officials say many parts on display on the concept may be available as early as 2025

Drivers may choose from 5 levels of information for display - ranging from basics to even augmented reality

Much of the information is displayed directly on the windshield
What do you make of BMW i Vision Dee?
Click Here