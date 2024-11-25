BMW cars in India are all set to be costlier from next year

Hindustan Times
Published Nov 25, 2024
Published Nov 25, 2024

BMW India announced its cars will be pricier from 1st January 2025

BMW cars in India will see up to 3% price hike

This move comes as the raw material costs are rising, leading to higher production and operational costs

BMW India has not revealed the revised costs of its cars though

BMW India's price hike move comes immediately after Mercedes-Benz India's price hike announcement

Mercedes-Benz announced that its cars will be costlier by up to 3% from 1st January 2025

BMW sells 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series LWB, 5 Series, 7 Series, X1, X3, X5, X7 and M340i in India as locally produced models

The German auto OEM also sells i4, i7, iX1, i5, Z4 and M-badged cars in India as CBU models

All these BMW cars will see the price hike from January 2025
