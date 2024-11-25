BMW India announced its cars will be pricier from 1st January 2025
BMW cars in India will see up to 3% price hike
This move comes as the raw material costs are rising, leading to higher production and operational costs
BMW India has not revealed the revised costs of its cars though
BMW India's price hike move comes immediately after Mercedes-Benz India's price hike announcement
Mercedes-Benz announced that its cars will be costlier by up to 3% from 1st January 2025
BMW sells 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series LWB, 5 Series, 7 Series, X1, X3, X5, X7 and M340i in India as locally produced models
The German auto OEM also sells i4, i7, iX1, i5, Z4 and M-badged cars in India as CBU models
All these BMW cars will see the price hike from January 2025