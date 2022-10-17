Yet another overspending car has led to death of four people
A BMW car collided with a truck on Purvanchal Expressway on Friday
All four occupants were killed on the spot
The victims were driving way beyond permissible speed limit
A video shot by one of the occupants also went viral showing the car speeding at 230 kmph
Speed limit on the Purvanchal Expressway is limited to 100 kmph for cars
According to the video, the four were aiming to hit even 300 kmph
Overspeeding is one of the biggest reasons behind road accidents in India
Nearly 1.55 lakh people died in India last year due to road accidents