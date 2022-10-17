Speed thrill kills four on joyride in a BMW

Published Oct 17, 2022

Yet another overspending car has led to death of four people

A BMW car collided with a truck on Purvanchal Expressway on Friday

All four occupants were killed on the spot

The victims were driving way beyond permissible speed limit

A video shot by one of the occupants also went viral showing the car speeding at 230 kmph

Speed limit on the Purvanchal Expressway is limited to 100 kmph for cars

According to the video, the four were aiming to hit even 300 kmph

Overspeeding is one of the biggest reasons behind road accidents in India

Nearly 1.55 lakh people died in India last year due to road accidents
