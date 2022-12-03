BMW begins production of this hydrogen-powered car

Published Dec 03, 2022

BMW begins production of its small-series model, iX5

The production has started at the Research and Innovation Centre's pilot factory in Munich   

This SUV is BMW's first model which features hydrogen fuel cell technology

The BMW iX Hydrogen also comes with a fifth-generation e-Drive

The hydrogen is converted into electricity by the powertrain

This model emits water vapour through its exhaust

The total power output of the BMW iX5 Hydrogen is 374 hp 

The car's drive system enables it to maintain high speed for longer distance  

The SUV is aerodynamically efficient as well
