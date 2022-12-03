BMW begins production of this hydrogen-powered car

BMW begins production of its small-series model, iX5
The production has started at the Research and Innovation Centre's pilot factory in Munich
This SUV is BMW's first model which features hydrogen fuel cell technology
The BMW iX Hydrogen also comes with a fifth-generation e-Drive
The hydrogen is converted into electricity by the powertrain
This model emits water vapour through its exhaust
The total power output of the BMW iX5 Hydrogen is 374 hp
The car's drive system enables it to maintain high speed for longer distance
The SUV is aerodynamically efficient as well