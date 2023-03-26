BMW 5 Series soon going to enter electric era

BMW has announced that its 5 Series sedan will become fully electric

It will be an eighth generation model

The electric drive system in the form of BMW i5 promises to offer more comfort

The BMW i5 electric sedan will fall in the premium executive segment, informs the Bavarian automaker

The brand is aiming to launch this model in October this year

The new BMW Operating System 8.5 and a BMW Curved Display will feature in the upcoming electric sedan

The exterior design is also about to get a fresh boost

Along with the curved display, the interior will also provide innovative digital services
