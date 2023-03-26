BMW 5 Series soon going to enter electric era

BMW has announced that its 5 Series sedan will become fully electric
It will be an eighth generation model
The electric drive system in the form of BMW i5 promises to offer more comfort
The BMW i5 electric sedan will fall in the premium executive segment, informs the Bavarian automaker
The brand is aiming to launch this model in October this year
The new BMW Operating System 8.5 and a BMW Curved Display will feature in the upcoming electric sedan
The exterior design is also about to get a fresh boost
Along with the curved display, the interior will also provide innovative digital services