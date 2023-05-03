BIG EV promises in BJP, Congress manifestos for Karnataka elections

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 03, 2023

Electric vehicle technology finds key mention in manifestos of major political parties for Karnataka assembly elections 2023

BJP, for instance, promises to turn Karnataka into an EV hub

The political party has assured support for around 1,000 EV startups in the state

BJP further assures more charging infrastructure for EVs in the state

The manifesto further highlights an EV city outside of Bengaluru, if party is voted back to power

BJP further says Bengaluru city transport buses will be converted to EVs

Congress too has promised to install public charging/battery swapping points at every metro station/bus stand in the state

It plans to offer SGST concessions on two-wheeler electric vehicles within urban limits

It has also promised 50% subsidy on buying e-scooters to frontline health workers

For more stories on electric vehicles...
Click Here