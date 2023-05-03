BIG EV promises in BJP, Congress manifestos for Karnataka elections

Electric vehicle technology finds key mention in manifestos of major political parties for Karnataka assembly elections 2023
BJP, for instance, promises to turn Karnataka into an EV hub
The political party has assured support for around 1,000 EV startups in the state
BJP further assures more charging infrastructure for EVs in the state
The manifesto further highlights an EV city outside of Bengaluru, if party is voted back to power
BJP further says Bengaluru city transport buses will be converted to EVs
Congress too has promised to install public charging/battery swapping points at every metro station/bus stand in the state
It plans to offer SGST concessions on two-wheeler electric vehicles within urban limits
It has also promised 50% subsidy on buying e-scooters to frontline health workers