Best time to buy these 10 cars before they are discontinued from April

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 28, 2023

Stricter BS6 Phase 2 emission norms will mean end of the road for several existing cars

Honda City diesel, one of the best-selling sedans in India, will be discontinued

Honda will also pull the plug on Amaze diesel. WR-V and Jazz

Mahindra too will stop selling models like Marazzo and Alturas G4 from April

Hyundai too will stop producing diesel version of Verna sedan

The new generation Verna was recently launched in petrol-only version

Hyundai will also stop taking bookings for Alcazar diesel from April 1

Among other cars to be discontinued from April 1 is Maruti Alto 800

Renault will also pull the plug on Kwid 800 hatchback

Tata Motors too will stop selling diesel version of the Altroz hatchback
