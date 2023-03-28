Best time to buy these 10 cars before they are discontinued from April

Stricter BS6 Phase 2 emission norms will mean end of the road for several existing cars
Honda City diesel, one of the best-selling sedans in India, will be discontinued
Honda will also pull the plug on Amaze diesel. WR-V and Jazz
Mahindra too will stop selling models like Marazzo and Alturas G4 from April
Hyundai too will stop producing diesel version of Verna sedan
The new generation Verna was recently launched in petrol-only version
Hyundai will also stop taking bookings for Alcazar diesel from April 1
Among other cars to be discontinued from April 1 is Maruti Alto 800
Renault will also pull the plug on Kwid 800 hatchback
Tata Motors too will stop selling diesel version of the Altroz hatchback